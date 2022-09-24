

Aman paddy plants come under pest attack

In the rising pest attack amid acute fertiliser crisis, T-Aman growers have been directionless in the upazila.

A recent visit found leaf burning widely in T-Aman fields in the Mundumala Pourasabha's Sadipur, Panchandor, Chuniapara, Airah union areas, Badhairh Union's Harishpur, Kharikulla, Baharilgalla areas, Panchandor Union's Koilhat, Banial, Chakpara, Pankchandpur, Ilamdi, Tanore Pourasadar, Kaliganj, Buruj, Akcha and Saranjai areas under the upazila.

Also fertilisers including MoP and urea and insecticides are selling at exorbitant prices.

Farmers complained, shoppers are charging extra price of insecticide but the administration is maintaining a silent role.

Farmers are using insecticides of well-known companies, but these insecticides are coming of no use to check the pest attack.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers Jasim Babul, Samsuddin Mandal, Gaffar Molla, Kafil Master, Ansar Ali, Bhadrakhanda Village's Arab Ali, Chimna Village's Rabiul Islam, Ashraful Islam of Tanore Sadar, Alauddin, Pranpur Village's Zakir Hossain Suman, Duil Village's Abdul Jalil, Jugisho Village's Rafikul Islam complained, they are not getting any assistance from the DAE.

They said they are using granular and liquid insecticides but getting no curing result.

Farmer Golam Rabbani said, although farmers are greater disarray with their pest-attacked paddy fields, the DAE is hardly looking after their cases.

"I've stopped going to fields. Nothing is happening," he added.

He was echoed by Jahangir of Kharikullah Village. If the pest is not contained at this moment, fatal jeopardy is likely with paddy, he further said.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Rabiul Islam said, there is no reason to be worried about leaf-burning disease; it is curable by spraying mixture of 6g ram sulphur MoP with necessary quantity of zinc in one litre water; if any farmer can't spray that mixture, it will make no harm; within few weeks paddy fields turn normal.

Tanore Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Ahmed said, "Most farmers don't contact us in time. They apply insecticide according to what traders say or what they think. So they suffer financial damage but don't get success."

Besides, ignoring the advice of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), they cultivate unapproved Indian Swarna-5 species in the T-Aman season; it causes large-scale disease as well as pest attack. "But we're aware of the situation and providing our best effort advice to farmers."

Deputy Director of DAE-Rajshahi Mozaher Hossain said, "We're not informed of leaf burning or pest attack at Tanore or anywhere".















