Eight murdered in six dists

Eight people including a schoolgirl have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Noakhali, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Narayanganj, in three days.

NOAKHALI: A teenage girl was allegedly slaughtered after being raped in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tasmia Hossain Aditi, 14, daughter of late Riyaz Hossain, a resident of Lakshminarayan Mohalla in the upazila. She was a student of Noakhali Government Girls' High School.

Razia Sultana, mother of the deceased and also a teacher of Joynal Abedin Memorial Academy, said she found the throat-slit body of her daughter naked lying on the bed in the house at around 7 pm after she had returned home from her workplace.

She said Sayed, 20, one of her neighbours, had often been teasing her daughter and also threatened her.

Razia assumed that Sayed along with his gang killed her daughter after rape as per previous plan and looted valuables from the house.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shohidul Islam said police immediately detained the suspected accused Sayed.

Legal steps are under process as police, DB and CID men are working together in this regard, the SP added.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A woman, who along with her husband was burnt to injure in Patnitala Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday noon.

Deceased Halima alias Mishti, 20, was the wife of Ripon Mia, a resident of Amdadpur Komlabari Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Hatem Ali of Mahinagar Uttarpara Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said miscreants set fire on Halima and Ripon through a window while they were sleeping in a room of the house at around 9pm on Wednesday.

Hearing the couple's scream, locals rushed in and rescued them.

The injured couple was immediately taken to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to the RMCH in critical condition.

Later on, Halima succumbed to her injuries at the RMCH at around 1pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patnitala Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya man was hacked to death by miscreants at Kutupalong Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ershad, a resident of Block H at Kutupalong Extension Camp-4 in the upazila.

Additional SP of Armed Police Battalion (APBn-14) Masud Anwar said some miscreants attacked on Ershad at the camp at early hours, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers are trying to find out detail about the incident and arrest those involved in the killing, the APBn ASP added.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a volunteer named Jafor Alam was hacked and shot to death at Balukhali Camp No. 18.

Insurgent Rohingya groups are challenging the security systems by continuously carrying out attacks and murders in the camps. At least 11 people including three boatmen have been killed at Rohingya camps since July last. Five of them were volunteers.

MYMENSINGH: Three people were murdered in separate incidents in the district in two days.

A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Faridul Islam, son of Mokshed Ali, a resident of Chhilimpur Village under Achintyapur Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a clash took place in between two groups of villagers at Chhilimpur Bazar at noon.

The clash left at least 10 to 12 people from both groups injured.

Of the injured, Faridul was taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Faridul Islam succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH at night while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Md Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

However, additional police force have been deployed in the area to avoid any further collision, the OC added.

Meanwhile, two people have been murdered in separate incidents in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A man was beaten to death by his neighbour in Ghoga Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Mia, 50, a resident of Hatil Village in the union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Shahjahan Mia had long been standing a dispute with his neighbour Farid Mia, 22, son of Habul Mia of the area, over land.

Following this, Shahjahan and Farid were locked into an altercation in a paddy field near the Barail Beel of the area on Tuesday afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Farid hit Shahjahan with a cricket bat, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahjahan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Farid Mia and his father at night.

On the other hand, an elderly man was murdered by his mentally-disturbed son in Ghoga Union of the upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sobhan Ali, 60, a resident of Kalikapur Village in the union.

Police and local sources said Zahirul Islam, son of Sobhan Ali, beat up his father in Kalikapur area in the afternoon, leaving him severely injured.

The family members, later, rescued the injured and took him to the MMCH.

Later on, Sobhan Ali succumbed to his injuries there at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the killer son Zahirul Islam at night.

Muktagacha PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incidents, adding that two separate cases have been filed in these connections.

RAJSHAHI: A Bangladeshi teenage boy has been killed allegedly by the torture of the members of Indian Security Force (BSF) along a border in Godagari Upazila of the district after being picked up to their camp.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim Masud, 18, son of Bablu Rahman, a resident of Kamarpara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Masud along with three others was working at an agricultural land adjacent to the barbed wire fence of the border. At that time, the BSF personnel took Masud away from Bangladesh territory and started torturing him at their camp.

Three other men somehow managed to escape from the BSF men.

Meanwhile, Masud died on Wednesday due to continuous torture on him, said the deceased's father Bablu Rahman.

However, the BSF has not returned the body yet.

Godagari Char Ashariadaha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ashraful Islam said they got to know that the body was kept at Murshidabad's Ranitala PS.

An effort is going on to bring back the body from there, the UP chairman added.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over establishing supremacy in the area.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 22, son of Harun Miah, a resident of Golakandai Purbapara area in the upazila.

It was learnt that a group of five to six members struck Rakib with sharp machetes in Golakandai Purbapara area at around 10:30 pm when he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.

At that time, a passerby started shouting after watching the scene and the attackers fled away. Locals, later, rushed to the scene and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Meanwhile, angry local people set fire on the houses of four suspected people including Delwar and Asma, residents of the same area, at around 11 pm.

On information, two fire service units of Kanchan and Araihazar stations rushed there and doused the blaze.

After that, the locals brought a demonstration on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the area demanding the arrest of the involved people. At that time, the demonstrators vandalised some vehicles on the highway and Dhaka bypass road.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed said additional forces of police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation.

"A case in this regard is set to be filed. Police are trying to arrest those involved in the killing," the OC added.










