Farmers get bumper Aush yield in Laxmipur



The photo taken from Kushakhali in Laxmipur shows a farmer delighted with his Aush paddy. photo: observer

Aush farmers firstly became frustrated with their Aush cultivation amid severe heating. But they continued farming of many Aush species.

According to field sources, farmers are now passing busy time with Aush cutting and threshing. They have been mostly happy for the first time of good yield of BRRI Paddy-98.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Laxmipur Dr. Zakir Hossain said, Aush was cultivated on 27,816 hectares (ha) of land against the target of 33,500 ha. This year's production was set at 78,320 metric tons (mt).

Farmed species included BRRI paddy-48, 84, 89, 98, and new variety BRRI Paddy Hybrid-7.

Cutting of Hyvrid-7 which was planted at 16-day age will begin after one week.

BRRI-98 was farmed on five ha in five upazilas without incentives according to advice of the DAE.

One Sohag Ahmed of Kushakhali area of Sadar Upazila has got bumper yield of BRRI-98. He has got 7.3mt paddy per ha and rice 4.9mt. So far it is the highest yield of BRRI-98.

The per ha yield of BRRI-48 stands at 3.8mt.

Agriculture officials advised farmers for preserving seeds of these species and selling these among farmers.

To enhance Aush production incentives were provided among 12,000 farmers in the district. The incentives included 5kg seeds and 30kg fertilisers per person for one bigha.



















