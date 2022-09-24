Six killed, eight injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including two minor children and a freedom fighter (FF) have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Rangpur, Gaibandha, Patuakhali, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, in two days.

RANGPUR: A track helper was killed and its driver injured after their vehicle hit another truck from behind in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 25, a resident of Modern intersection area in the city.

According to the Fire Service sources, a sand-laden truck hit another truck from behind after losing its control over the steering on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway in Hasna Bazar area at around 7 am, leaving its helper Alamgir dead on the spot and driver Jalal injured as the front part of the truck got twisted.

On information, fire service personnel recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Master Badsha Masud Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the injured driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

GAIBANDHA: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shafiul Islam, 7, son of Ayub Ali, a resident of Baro Gobindapur Village under Mahdipur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Shafiul was walking along the road with his mother in Sabritala area at night. At that time, a speedy truck hit him from behind, leaving the boy dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari Police Station (PS) Masud Rana confirmed the incident.

PATUAKHALI: A FF was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Altaf Hawlader, a resident of Pangashia area under Dumki Upazila.

It was learnt that Altaf Hawlader came to Patuakhali Sadar to participate in "digital certificate and smart ID card distribution programme". On his way back to home after the programme, a speedy motorcycle hit him in the evening while he was crossing a road at Badarpur Bus Stand, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the FF dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals caught the motorcyclist from the scene and handed him over to police.

Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: An easy-bike driver was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Ali, 35, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Manilpatal Village under Pogodigha Union in the upazila.

Pogoldigha Union Parishad Chairman Ashraful Alam Manik said Shahjahan Ali was going towards the Upazila Sadar along with his vehicle carrying passengers. On the way, the easy-bike fell down into a roadside ditch in Jhalupara area in the afternoon as he lost control over the steering, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Jamalpur General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ayan Molla, 80, son of late Yakub Molla, a resident of Sakpal Village under Khaspukuria Union in the upazila.

One of the injured is Imran Hossain, son of Baharam Sheikh, a resident of Char Nakalia Village under Baghutia Union.

Police and local sources said Ayan Molla was walking towards Khaspukuria Union Parishad Complex from the house at noon.

On the way, a motorcycle hit him in Kodalia Bazar area, and then fell on the road after losing its control over the steering. The accident left Ayan Molla dead on the spot. Motorcyclist Imran and the pillion rider were also injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were, however, taken to a local hospital.

Chauhali PS OC Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is lodged from the deceased's family members.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor boy was killed and his mother injured in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Muntakir, 5, son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Bainyaghona area under Magnama Union in the upazila.

The injured is Tumpa, mother of the deceased.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tumpa along with her son went to see a doctor at Pekua Bazar in the morning. After that, they were returning the house from Pekua Sadar at around 11:30am riding by a mishuk (local vehicle). At that time, the mishuk turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Pashchim Goakhali Fateh Ali Matbar area under Pekua Union, which left Muntakir dead on the spot and Tumpa injured.

Sub-Inspector of Pekua PS Mozammel Hossain said no one informed the matter to them yet.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Four people have been injured in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Of the injured, two were identified as CNG driver Md Mafiz Uddin and driver of Chander Gari (local vehicle) Sohel of Nishchitapur area in Rangunia.

A chander gari and a CNG were collided head-on in Shilchhari area of the upazila at around 10:45am, which left four persons injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to a local hospital.

Kaptai PS Inspector (Investigation) Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident.

















