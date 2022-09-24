Thousands of people suffer for broken culvert at Kamalganj



The broken culvert on the Adampur-Islampur road at Kamalganj. photo: observer

Locals and vehicles are passing it taking life risk at night. Fatal accident is likely to occur anytime.

The culvert is located in Daluachara area within Adampur-Islampur unions.

A recent visit found commuters and transports crossing the broken culvert with risk.

The 5.5 kilometre (km) long middle Adampur-Islampur Union office road is the entrance to Islampur Union. About 3.5 km of the road was cemented about three years back by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). It is the main road for half lakh people of these two unions.

A local and retired sub-assistant agriculture officer Purna Chand Singh and Awami League leader and teacher Dhirendra Kumar Singh said, one side of an under-construction culvert got collapsed 31 years back due to a technical fault; later on, the present culvert was raised beside the old one under the initiative of MP Vice-Principal Dr. Abdus Shaheed; now the west side of the culvert has got slid developing a hole; the remaining portion has developed puddles.

Kamalganj Upazila LGED Engineer Md Zahidul Islam said, he is not informed about the hole at the mouth of the culvert. Necessary measures will be taken after inspection of the culvert, he added.

















