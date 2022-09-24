Three die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, September 23: Three people including two women have died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in three days.

Two more persons have died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

RMCH Director Brigadier Dr Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nuruzzamannn, 46, hailed from Meherpur, and Afroza, 30, a resident of Bostarpur Village in Pabna.

Dr Shamim Yazdani said, some 10 patients are currently admitted in Corona Ward No. 30 of the hospital against its 24 beds. Of them, six were found positive for the virus.

On the other hand, a woman died of the virus at the RMCH in the city on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier Dr Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday.

The deceased, aged about 47, was a resident of Jhenidah District.

She was undergoing treatment at the Corona Ward No. 30 in the hospital.





