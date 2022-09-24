

Sharp rise in dengue cases



According to Health Directorate sources, more than 12,000 patients have been admitted so far in different hospitals for treatment. Among them, 45 have died. These numbers, however, do not reflect the actual dengue situation in the country as patients who were not admitted to hospitals have not been included in the list. Health experts fear that the actual number could be several times higher than the reported figures.



Every year, we witness a sharp rise in cases of dengue infections and subsequent fatalities in the country. But, despite being fully aware of the recurring phenomenon that plagues city-dwellers, year after year health authorities are repeatedly failing to deter the spread.



Despite a number of measures being adopted coupled with regular spraying in localities, this season is proving out to be a challenging one.



However, the surge in dengue cases Dhaka is witnessing right now only brings back horrific memories of a few years ago. In case we keep failing to deter the current pace of regular spreading, we fear that the rest of the country may face a perilous situation by mid-October.



According to a recent news report published in this daily, dengue cases have been detected in as many as 50 districts this year, Dhaka being the worst affected among them, followed by Cox's Bazar.



However, almost every year we come across regular news reports on several drives being carried out by the two city corporations, but their outcomes are markedly inconsistent. The million dollars question, however, why are we repeatedly falling?



We have repeatedly penned on almost all dengue preventive techniques in more than half a dozen editorials in the past year.

Given that dengue cases are just beginning to rise outside Dhaka, the authorities concerned still have some time to introduce preventive measures in place and stop the situation from getting worse. There is umpteenth to learn from our past failures in preventing dengue outbreaks while some of them remaining fresh in our memories.



We urge authorities concerned to ratchet up their moves to prevent the situation from turning bad to worse.



