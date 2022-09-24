Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Life & Style

Puja Recipe

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Chef Banefus Gomes

Vegetable Labra
Puja Recipe

Puja Recipe

Ingredients:1 cup Potatoes (Aloo) , peeled and cut into cubes  
1 cup Kaddu (Parangikai/ Pumpkin) , peeled and diced  
1 cup Carrot (Gajjar) , peeled and diced  
1 cup Cauliflower (gobi) , cut into florets  
1 cup Brinjal (Baingan / Eggplant) , cut into pieces  
1Green Banana , cut into pieces
1/2 cup Green peas (Matar)
1 tspTurmeric powder (Haldi)
1/2 cup Fresh coconut , thinly sliced
Salt , to taste  
1/2 tsp Sugar
4 tbsp Mustard oil , adjustable
1 tsp PanchPhoran Masala
2 Bay leaf (tejpatta)
2 tbsp Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , for garnish (chopped)  


Method:
1. To begin making the Labra Recipe, clean, wash and cut vegetables as mentioned and collect them in a large bowl. Add water in the bowl and keep aside.
2. Heat oil in a large wok and add panchphoran masala, bay leaf and green chilies and wait till they splutter.
3. Now drain the vegetables from water and add it into the wok keeping flames high.
4. Mix well and add salt and turmeric powder and let the vegetables cook on high for a minute or two.
5. Close the lid and lower the flames. Let the vegetables cook till they are soft and tender.
6. Once the vegetables are soft and mushy, sprinkle sugar and fresh coconut slices give a quick mix again and turn off the flames.
7. Garnish the Labra with fresh chopped coriander and serve warm.



Tiler Naru
Puja Recipe

Puja Recipe


Ingredients:
200 grams white sesame seeds
1 and 1/2 cups sugar/Brown Sugar
Oil / ghee to roll


Method:
1. Dry roast the sesame seeds for few minutes and pour it in a wide bowl.
2. Take a pan and add sugar and 1/3 cup water; it till it becomes like gum.
3. Now turn off the heat and add roasted sesame seeds and mix it well.
4. Let it cool down a bit and Spoon out enough to make small balls. Rub a little oil onto the palms of your hands before rolling into balls.
5. TilerNarucan be stored for up to 3 months in an airtight container.
6. When you roast sesame, be careful not to over roast and stir constantly.
7. Roll it till it hot.
8.If it cools down and crumble a part, heat it up bit and roll again.



« PreviousNext »

