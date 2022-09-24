Video
Dhaka Regency tourism fest kicks off

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Life & Style Desk

On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2022, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is celebrating a 10-days long festival titled 'Dhaka Regency Tourism Fest-2022'with exclusive offers at all services and facilities. The festival is scheduled to start from September 22 and will continue till October 1for fans of Dhaka Regency and Dhaka Regency Premier Club members.
The event was inaugurated on 22 September evening by cutting a cake in the presence of distinguished guests, which was attended by Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director; Md. Mahmud Hassan, Head of Sales and Marketing, ATM Ahmed Hossain, Director, Food and Beverage from Dhaka Regency and Officials of Event Partners - US Bangla, Novo Air and Radio Today.
The festival will highlight Flavors of regional signature foods of Bangladesh with multi cuisines only with the breathtaking offer DINE 3 @ PRICE OF 1at Grandiose Restaurant. Along with considerable discounts in all outlets and facilities.


