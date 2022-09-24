Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Life & Style

‘Easy’ now with bigger look

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
life & Style Desk

"Easy" is currently the most popular brand in the domestic fashion industry. The fashion brand is now in big range at Aziz Super Market in Dhaka. Managing Director of "Easy" Isad Chowdhury, Chairman Asad Chowdhury, Director Tauhid Chowdhury, Aziz Cooperative Society inaugurated the big showroom by cutting ribbon.
 Tauhid Chowdhury said, " We want to go further ahead by giving customers a touch of innovation in clothing," he said.
All types of boys clothes are available at Easy. Clothing means a touch of innovation. Easy has a unique collections which includes t-shirt, polo shirt, shirt, formal shirt and Punjabi etc. Easy is always one step ahead with all the attractive clothing and accessories fashion accessories.
Not only profit but serving customers is the main goal, Tauhid said. Easy has showrooms in all districts of Bangladesh apart from Dhaka.


