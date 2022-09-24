Video
Autumn’s appeal in attire

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

Autumn's appeal in life is no less than what we feel in rainu season or in spring. This is also the season that makes us emotional or sparks the poet inside us. Autumn is the season to rediscover ourselves also.
In our country Autumn steps in with its individual connotation. It has a unique characteristic of nature that leaves a serene impression on our minds. it moves our mindset with its distinct bluish heavenly   aura.
The touch of  this calm season impacts our life style immensely. This is especially evident from the change in our attire. The choice of attire is important indeed. If you can choose the right attire, you can feel the autumn vibe more   Both in colour and variety, people of every age, particularly the young boys and girls , teenagers seek for an attire tuned to   appeal of this season. And they should do to maintain the trend.
This season rightly evokes us the words glorified by poet ---
"The world is too much with us; late and soon,
Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers;
Little we see in Nature that is ours;
We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!"
But wearing attire matching with natural appeal of autumn at least is an endavour to go back to nature.
To enjoy the vibe of this beautiful season and to go fashion house and brought beautiful clothes for you to try on.  
The clothing lines include saris, shalwar sets, fatuas, tops, skirts, Long-Kurti, Regular Kurti, Tops, Tunic, Fusion Kurti, panjabis, tee shirts and jewellery. for gents Punjabi, Casual Shirt, Fatwa, T-Shirt, Polo-Shirt and for Kids, Kurti, Frock, Frock-Set, Punjabi, T-Shirt, Polo-Shirt.


