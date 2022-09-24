Video
Exchange of views on child marriage during C-19 and reproductive health issues

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Desk

Knowledge Sharing Event on child marriage during the Covid-19 pandemic and menstrual health management in urban slums, organized by UNFPA was held on Sunday (18 September 2022). UNFPA arranged this program to disseminate and discuss the findings of the two studies - one to shed light on the situation of child marriage during covid-19 and the other on menstrual hygiene management of women and adolescent girls in urban slums recently conducted with a view to further investment in research and programming.  
Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was present there as a chief guest, Ms. Farida Pervin, Director General, Department of Women Affairs was a special guest. Amongst otherProf. Dr. Syed Md. Golam Faruk, Ex. Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education as key discussant, Mr. Masaki Watabe, Deputy Representative of UNFPA Bangladesh also spoke to the event on behalf of UNFPA. Officials from Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MOWCA), Department of Women Affairs (DWA), Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) and representative from INGOs, Development Partners, UN agencies and National NGOs, academicians and members from civil societies, students were also present at the event.
Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, who was the Chief Guest of the event said, joint efforts of multiple stakeholders are required for ending child marriage. Good governance has a direct relation to accelerating action to end child marriage. He also mentioned that father and brothers should be encouraged to support girls during their menstruation. He personally did it for his daughter while she had her first menstruation. On the other hand, toilet facilities should be ensured at every educational institution so women and girls can feel comfortable at their work places and educational institutions.
Ms. Farida Pervin, Director General, Directorate of Women Affairs said, the government has taken a multisectoral program for the prevention of child marriage at every union. We need support from the UN, Donor, NGOs and civil societies to raise awareness and ensure the policies are implemented at all the sub-national levels.
Professor Syed MdGulamFaruk, Ex Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, mentioned that there is a big gap in between people's perception and the reality of child marriage during COVID-19 pandemic scenario.
Mr Masaki Watabe, UNFPA Deputy Representative, Bangladesh said that these studies brought out the voices from the women and girls in the ground. Encouraged everyone to do more evidence-based, nuanced and contextual interventions keeping women and girls at the center. He also mentioned that more robust and real-time data is required to understandthese issues in depth.
In the event, researchers presented the findings on 'Child Marriage during COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh: A Rapid Study' and 'Menstrual Health Management among Women and Adolescent Girls in Urban Slums in Bangladesh' followed by a plenary discussion on these studies. The study on Child Marriage during covid-19 finds that child marriage was lower than projected during the pandemic. Findings from MHM Study show that access to technology and the internet is enabling women and adolescent girls to access information about menstruation, yet among all age groups, there are important knowledge gaps on the negative consequences that inadequate menstrual hygiene can have on their health and wellbeing. Access to toilets where Women and Adolescent Girls can manage their menstruation with privacy was reported as the major challenge.



