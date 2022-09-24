

Complaint Box: A move to promote child rights

As part of empowering children, a complaint box has been established at KAH Ideal School at Mugda under Dhaka South City Corporation in the capital.

Students of the school from now on will get chance to express their constructive opinion through the box, which has been set up with the support of INCIDIN Bangladesh, a development organization working for promoting the rights of children.

Any student (male or female) can submit their opinion in writing regarding the violation of their rights. The school authorities will take necessary measures following receiving their opinion/complaint.

The initiative is the compliance of the verdict of the High Court, which in a landmark ruling in 2011 asked to take steps for halting both physical and mental torture to children.

It may be mentioned that a notice aimed at stopping physical and mental torture to children had been unveiled at the same school on October 26 last year.

AKM Mustaque Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Naushad Mahboob Mirza, Project Coordinator of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Khandaker Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the KAH Ideal School; Israt Jahan Bristi, Principal of the school; among others, were present on the occasion recently.















Physical and mental oppression to children is nothing new in our society. Such negative attitude is the hindrance to their normal growth. Children need supports so that they can be built up as the worthy citizens of the country.