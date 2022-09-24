





Camilla, Queen Consort

Notable women of British Royal family

Camilla was raised in East Sussex and South Kensington in England and educated in England, Switzerland, and France. In 1973, she married British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she has two children. They divorced in 1995. Camilla and Charles were romantically involved periodically both before and during each of their first marriages. Their relationship was highly publicised in the media and attracted worldwide scrutiny.[fn 1] In 2005, Camilla married Charles in the Windsor Guildhall, which was followed by a televised Anglican blessing at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. From the marriage until her husband became king in 2022, she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla carries out public engagements representing the monarchy, often alongside her husband. She is also the patron, the president, or a member of numerous charities and organisations. Since 1994, Camilla has campaigned to raise awareness of osteoporosis, which has earned her several honours and awards. She has also raised awareness of issues such as rape, sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty. On 8 September 2022, Camilla became queen consort upon the death of her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.









Kate Middleton, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge

Notable women of British Royal family

The Duchess of Cambridge is a fantastic individual who merits to be honored in various ways. In terms of royal generosity, Kate Middleton would be a good place to start. Her Royal Highness is sure to provide patronage with style and grace, whether she is giving a speech at the Victoria and Albert Museum or touring East Anglia's Children's Hospice.

Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal

Anne, the only child of Queen Elizabeth II, is regarded as one of the most diligent royals. You will undoubtedly concur once you realize the scope of her duties.

Anne is the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association in addition to serving as the chancellor at the University of London. In 1990, the Princess was even shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work with former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. From a young age, the Princess Royal competed in equestrian events. Anne was the first member of the royal family to participate in the Olympics, which is a remarkable accomplishment. After that, the Princess Royal rose to prominence as a respected royal and talented rider.







Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall

Notable women of British Royal family

Prior to that, Zara earned the 2006 Sports Personality of the Year Award and the 2005 Equestrian Athlete of the Year Award. She cared for her three young children, Mia, Lucas, and Lena while participating in the Cross Country SAP and the Barbury Castle International Horse Trials in 2021.



















Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, Duchess of Kent

Notable women of British Royal family



A large number of charities and organizations have the Duchess of Kent as their patron. Katherine co-founded the organization Future Talent in 2014, to mention a few. This makes it possible for kids from disadvantaged families to foster their passion of music. The Duchess has also joined the Samaritans, an organization that focuses on suicide awareness, as an ambassador as of 2016.



















