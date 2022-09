I named you Mandela

There will be a small house in the corner of the greeny-garden

A boat on the river's bank

Picking up the paddy and shaking off the sweat,

I will call, Anjuman! Anjuman!

Love and affection will come out of the house

In a broken voice, ' Dad! Dad! Dady!'

I will tell you, father, I named you 'Mandela'.



The birds will call, 'Alhamdulillah'!

The butterflies will dance, Joytu! Joytu!

How joyful! How joyful!



The poet is deputy director, BRDB