Khurshid Hossain made new RAB DG

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Additional Inspector General of Police M Khurshid Hossain has been appointed as the new
director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite force of Bangladesh Police.
A gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued in this regard on Thursday.
According to the circular, the order will come into effect on September 30. Khurshid will succeed Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Additional IG (Crime and Operations) M Khurshid Hossain joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police through 12th BCS. He has served in various capacities of Bangladesh Police where he proved his professionalism, dedication and excellence.
He has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police in various districts, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl DIG) of Police Headquarters and DIG Rajshahi Range Police.
Born in Gopalganj in 1964, he achieved Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) for his outstanding performance in police service.
Khurshid participated in several prestigious professional trainings from home and abroad.    -BSS



