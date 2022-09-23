Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Conjunctivitis spread feared

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
HM Imam Hasan

Ophthalmia patients are increasing in some regions in the country including Chattogram and Barishal divisions. Ophthalmia is a viral disease. Expert suggested that if one contacts the disease there is no reason to be panicked but one needs to be careful.
Physicians said the incidence of Ophthalmia increases in summer and
the rainy season. It is called Conjunctivitis as a scientific term. This is a viral disease and that's why it spreads very quickly among people. Before the disease reaches a critical stage patient should consult a doctor.
Due to Conjunctivitis eyes turn reddish. Itching in eyes, stinging in eyes, watery eyes and severe eye pain in some cases is one of the main symptoms of this disease.
Conjunctiva is the name of the transparent outer part of the eye. Inflammation starts from there for the viral attack and after that colour of eye turns reddish which is called Conjunctivitis.
At present many people are suffering from this disease in Chattagram. People are also being infected in Barishal division. The number of patients are increasing in the outpatient department of hospitals in these areas. Crisis of eye drops to treat the disease have started to go out of the market.
Among the patients most of them are children. Generally patients get recovery within a week. Conjunctivitis spreads if someone comes in contact with patients or patient's used things like towel, tissue, pillow etc. If patients touch his or her eye repeatedly then the possibility of spreading of the disease will be high. Besides, the disease also spreads through air. People who are surrounded by patients may get infected.
Dr Shahnur Hasan, Professor of Ophthalmology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said, "We call the viral disease Conjunctivitis. It is a seasonal disease. This disease is more common in summer and the rainy season. This viral infection occurs due to seasonal changes."
Regarding the awareness about this disease, he said, "If there is a patient with eye disease, one should not panic. Those who have this viral disease should not come in contact with others. The towels, beds, pillows used by the patients should not be used by anyone else. If any child is infected with the disease, the child should not go to school for a few days to keep the other children in the school safe. As viral fever gets better in five to seven days, this also gets better in that time. Antibiotic drops can be used if necessary but after consulting a doctor."
Dr Shahnur Hasan further said, "Wash your hands with soap. Tears should be carefully wiped with a tissue. Dispose of used tissue carefully in a safe place so that the disease does not spread. Avoid rubbing or itching the eyes. Materials used by the patients should be avoided by others. If there is a problem in one eye, the other should be protected from getting infected. If the problem does not resolve within a week, patient must consult a doctor.
"During the Covid-19 period, people have to be more careful about your eye diseases. Because due to coronavirus infection, sometime it appears that some people feel problem in their eyes. Therefore, if someone is infected with Ophthalmia should also watch for other symptoms of coronavirus and should test for Covid-19," he added.








