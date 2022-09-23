Video
Palm super oil price cut by Tk 12, sugar by Tk 6

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The government has reduced the price of palm oil and sugar and fixed the maximum retail price. Palm oil has been reduced by Tk 12 per litre and sugar by Tk 6 per kg. This new price will be effective from September 25.
This information was informed in a circular signed by Khandaker Nurul Haque, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
Earlier, the price of palm oil was Tk 145 per liter. Currently, the maximum retail price has been reduced by Tk 12 to Tk 133. The mill gate price of this oil has been set at Tk 128 and the distributor price at Tk 130.
On the other hand, the Ministry     of Commerce last set the price of sugar on September 9 last year. At present sugar is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg in the open market.
According to the new fixed prices, the maximum retail price of open sugar will be Tk 84 and the maximum retail price of packaged sugar will be Tk 89.


