Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
New Indian envoy Pranay Kumar arrives in city

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

New Indian envoy Pranay Kumar arrives in city

New Indian envoy Pranay Kumar arrives in city

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar
Verma has arrived in Dhaka.
He will formally take up the assignment shortly after submitting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid. The incumbent high commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami is set to be the new envoy of India to the United Kingdom.
Earlier, Verma, who has served as the DG (Director-General) of the East Asia Division at the MEA and DG for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy, also served as the joint secretary for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India's nuclear diplomacy.
Pranay Verma has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Before joining the Indian Foreign Service, he started his professional career at India's steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel.
He also holds a Master's degree in the Chinese language from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, California, US.
Pranay Verma joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994 and has held diplomatic assignments in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Beijing, Kathmandu and Washington.
He has served as the joint secretary of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi since June 2017.
Verma, is a 1994 batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).








« PreviousNext »

