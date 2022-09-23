Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Front Page

Docs press for reduction of cancer drug prices

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

Doctors have demanded reduction of price of cancer drugs. They said many patients could not afford the medicine due to high cost. Because of this, many people stop taking medicine. As a result, cancer continues to progress.
They said at a seminar of 'World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) day' at Hematology Department at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Thursday.
BSMMU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahid Hossain emphasized the importance of creating awareness among patients, patient's relatives and health care providers about the diagnosis and treatment of leukemia (one kind of blood cancer) patients.
Chairman of the Hematology Department Prof Dr Salahuddin Shah presented the main article in the seminar.
In the seminar, the panel of expert were the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and the former chairman of the Hematology Department Prof Dr Masuda Begum, Professor of Hematology Department, Dr ABM Yunus, Prof MA Aziz and Prof Dr Md Rafikuzzaman Khan.
Speakers were Dr Mili Dey and Dr Nowreen Afroj Chowdhury in the seminar,     The programme was conducted by the resident doctors of the Department of Hematology Dr Aminur Rahman and Dr Ismot Ara Islam.
Dr Salauddin Shah said treatment varies according to the type of leukemia. Leukemia is of two types, acute and chronic, and treatment varies depending on the type. After the diagnosis, the treatment plan of the disease is made considering the risk stage of the disease. Diagnosis is made by CBC, PBF flow cytometry, bone marrow examination and cytogenetic and molecular tests to get an idea of the patient's risk level.
The disease is treated with oral medications, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and, when applicable, radiation therapy. The effectiveness of the medication is monitored through disease monitoring and the dosage of the medication may be changed if necessary. Targeted therapy has revolutionized the treatment of CLL and CML in the treatment of chronic leukemia. Most of these medicines are now available in our country.
If the disease progresses, long-term treatment of the disease is possible through hematopoietic cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation. Hematopoietic cell transplantation has an important role in the treatment of high-risk acute leukemia.


