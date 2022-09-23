

Chy Abdullah Al Mamun made IGP

Mamun will replace the current IGP Benazir Ahmed

who is going to retire on September 30, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

Mamun is currently the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion. Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) M Khurshid Hossain will take over as the new RAB DG, said the notification.

Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed's post-retirement leave (PRL) has been approved on Thursday.

A gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued in this regard.

IGP Dr Benazir's PRL has been approved as per the Public Service Act, 2018 (57), as he will turn 59 on September 30, said the gazette notification.

Dr Benazir Ahmed will be on post retirement leave from October 1 this year to September 30 next year. He will get all benefits as per the government service rules, it said.

Earlier, Dr Benazir Ahmed served as DG of RAB, Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and several other positions in the police department. On April 8 in 2020, the government appointed him as the IGP.













