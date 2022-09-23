Age limit relaxed for govt jobs by 39 months except BCS

The government has relaxed the maximum age limit by 39 months for direct recruitment to the government jobs. The Ministry of Public Administration issued the instruction in this regard on Thursday.

According to the notification of the ministry, the candidates who were 30 years old on March 25, 2020, can apply for any government job in published notification till June 30, 2023.

However, it is not applicable for Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment.

Normally, the maximum age limit for any government job for a general candidate is 30 years. Due to Covid-19 situation, the government relaxed the age limit twice before that.

However, job seekers have been demanding the age limit for applying to government jobs to be 35 years instead of 30 for a long time.














