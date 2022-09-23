Dinajpur Board reschedules exams of 4 subjects, postpones 2 more

The Dinajpur Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education on Thursday rescheduled holding examination of mathematics, physics, agricultural science and chemistry.

A notification, signed by the board's Chairman Prof Md Kamrul Islam, however postponed the examinations of biology and higher mathematics.

Mathematics exam has been rescheduled for October 10, agricultural science for October 11, chemistry for October 13 and physics for October 15.

The timing of the exams from 11:00am to 1:00pm remained unchanged.

Postponed practical exams will now be held from October 16 to October 20. Besides, two more Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were postponed follows question paper leaks.

The exams were postponed after the authorities found the question papers of the four subjects ahead of the examinations in a school at Bhurungamari, Kurigram.

Three more people were arrested in Kurigram in connection with the leak of question papers, police said.

The arrested were identified as Hamidul Islam, an assistant teacher of agricultural science, and Sohel Chowdhury, assistant teacher of Bangla, at Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School and a peon of the school, Sujon.













