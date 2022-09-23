Video
US President invited

PM attends Biden's reception in NY

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins a reception hosted by the US President Joe Biden and Mrs Biden in New York on Thursday. PHOTO: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins a reception hosted by the US President Joe Biden and Mrs Biden in New York on Thursday. PHOTO: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a reception hosted by the US President Joe Biden at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday.
"Mr and Mrs Biden warmly welcomed her (Sheikh Hasina) at the venue," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told newsmen at the press briefing held at a hotel.
The US President organized the reception in honour of heads of the state and heads of the government attending the 77th UN General Debate.
Foreign Minister said the two leaders had a conversation during the reception, the leaders talked about different issues, but the Foreign Minister didn't elaborate it immediately.
"The Prime Minister invited him (Biden) to visit Bangladesh," Momen said.
Foreign Minister Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam briefed the newsmen about Thursday's activities of the Prime minister on the sidelines of the 77th session of UNGA.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed concern about financial and commercial challenges alongside food and energy crisis facing the developing countries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Foreign Minister.
The Prime Minister expressed this worry while Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) Prof Klaus Schwab paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence in New York.
Sheikh Hasina hoped that cooperation between Bangladesh and WEF will increase in the future in dealing with the challenges arisen from pandemic and war, socio-economic development through information technology and facing climate change effects and expanding trade.
Prof Schwab invited the Bangladesh PM to attend the WEF Summit in Davos next January.








