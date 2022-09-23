Video
Covid: 1 death, 678 new cases reported

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The country reported another death from Covid-19 with 678 more cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the new numbers, country's total fatalities rose to 29,346 while the total caseload to 2,020,148, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 14.13 per cent from Wednesday's 14.73 per cent as 4,798 samples were tested.
The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.11 per cent.    -UNB



