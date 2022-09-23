Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Home City News

DB arrests 5 over robbery of Tk 20 lakh at DU area

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

A Detective Branch (DB) team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five suspects in connection with robbery of Taka 20 lakh in Dhaka University area. The arrested are - Golam Mostafa Shaheen alias Shaheen Police, Md Shahadat Hossain, Syed Monir Al Mahmud, Md Rubel Islam, Md Zakir Hossain. DMP Additional Commissioner and DB Chief Mohammad Harun-or Rashid said on Wednesday the DB team arrested them from different areas of the country.
Addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Centre on Thursday, he said the DB Ramna zone carried out a special operation in Uttara, Kalabagan and Siddhirganj Thana area of Narayanganj district and arrested five suspects including the mastermind in connection with robbery of Taka 20 lakh in Dhaka University area.     -BSS



