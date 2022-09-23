Youth stabbed to death by cousin in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Sep 22: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin in Sadar upazila of Kishoreganj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abid Hasan Rahat, son of Anowar Ul Hoque of Rajgati union in Nandail upazila of the district. He was a first-year honours student of Government Gurudayal College.

The accused has been identified as Jubayer, 25, son of Shahidul Hoque.

Police said Rahat used to teach the accused's nephew Fuyad, a resident of the Ukilpara area of the district town. Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, an altercation broke out between Rahat and Jubayer at Fuyad's place over an unknown issue. The altercation suddenly turned violent when the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed him to death.

Md Daud, Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model police station, said that as soon as they were alerted, a team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. -UNB











