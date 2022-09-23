Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Use culture as a tool to fight militancy: Prez

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Use culture as a tool to fight militancy: Prez

Use culture as a tool to fight militancy: Prez

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday called for greater practice of culture to end militancy, fundamentalism, violence and hatred from the root level of society.
"The more culture is practiced at every level from the village to the city, from the lower class to the upper class, the more enlightened the society will be," he said.
"An enlightened society can build a humane society, ensure the desired prosperity and welfare of a country and nation," he added.
The president was speaking at Shilpakala Padak (award) distribution function at Bangladesh Shilapakala Academy's National Theater Hall auditorium. He joined the event virtually as the chief guest.
Hamid said there have been many changes in the society over the time which has also affected "our own culture." "Foreign culture is constantly infiltrating our cultural arena due to satellite..." he said.
So the mentality of grabbing everything if it is foreign or attractive must be avoided, he also said.
He added " We have to accept whatever is compatible with our culture and tradition. Everything unnecessary, foreign and uncultured should be discarded."
The president said that the development of infrastructure and facilities is an important element in the development of indigenous culture but it is not everything. In order to develop culture, we need to make everyone aware of the culture and traditions of our modern age, regardless of caste and religion at the grass root level.
Hamid said that initiatives should be taken at the grass root level to develop non-sectarian and liberation war spirited culture.
Saying 'the development and tradition of our culture tells us how advanced and modern we are as a nation,' he said youths should be involved in cultural activities to turn them into modern, skilled and cultural minded manpower as culture can play the role of the main weapon against militancy and terrorism.
"Earlier every family used to practice various cultural activities including music in the morning. But with the development of urban civilization, the wide spread of information technology and the busy schedule of urban life, the practice of culture at the family level is gradually decreasing. Children and youth are ... chasing various apps like Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, games etc. Mobiles and laptops are the main entertainment and sports equipment for them. If they continue like this, they will forget their history and heritage one day, " he warned. Hamid added that healthy culture should be developed at individual, family, social and national levels to develop them as healthy and humane citizens. He also put emphasis on the start of practice of culture from the grassroots, especially from the family.     -UNB


