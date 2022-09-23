

Include more women in decision-making leadership



The PM categorically stated that women are disproportionately affected during any crisis. It is, therefore, important to integrate more women in decision-making for finding effective solutions to address global crises.



We are in full agreement with the PM's call made at the UNGA on last Tuesday.



What world leaders often fail to realise is that women are vulnerably positioned worldwide at the frontline of any major crisis. For instance, women all across the world were at the centre during the pandemic since, they were leading the health response while making up almost 70% of the health care workforce, dangerously exposed to a greater risk of infection.



Concurrently, they had also shouldered much of the unavoidable burden at home, given school and child care facility closures and of course longstanding gender inequalities in unpaid work. Moreover, millions of women lost jobs and went through loss in income while becoming victims of violence, exploitation, abuse or harassment during times of crisis and quarantine.



It is the same with natural calamities, as climate change intensifies, it is women who struggles the most. In particular, gender inequalities are further exaggerated by climate-related hazards, and they result in higher workloads for women, occupational hazards indoors and outdoors, psychological and emotional stress and higher mortality rate compared to men.



Women in Bangladesh have reportedly faced dire health consequences with diminished economic prospects with rivers turning saltier.



If we peer into war and conflict zones, Russian military invasion in Ukraine has taken a massive toll on Ukrainian women and girls while reports of sexual and physical violence, exploitation and abuse continue to increase.



The point, however, if we include more women in our policy and decision making mechanisms - addressing challenges become easier and more effectual.



In today's world, it is a proven fact that women in leadership were more likely than men to take allyship actions to ensure a safer and more equitable workplace. And needless to mention, women's entrepreneurship capability and contribution is indisputable in most countries including Bangladesh.



With a woman prime minister leading Bangladesh from the front for over a decade, we have seen when women become leaders - they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Most importantly, female leaders bring structural and cultural differences to the table, which drive effective solutions.



Nevertheless, now that our PM has made a clear call to UN authority and its member states for incorporating more women in decision-making leadership - the UN has a crucial role to play in this regard. While addressing a high-level meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed for including more woman in decision-making leadership to effectively address global crises.The PM categorically stated that women are disproportionately affected during any crisis. It is, therefore, important to integrate more women in decision-making for finding effective solutions to address global crises.We are in full agreement with the PM's call made at the UNGA on last Tuesday.What world leaders often fail to realise is that women are vulnerably positioned worldwide at the frontline of any major crisis. For instance, women all across the world were at the centre during the pandemic since, they were leading the health response while making up almost 70% of the health care workforce, dangerously exposed to a greater risk of infection.Concurrently, they had also shouldered much of the unavoidable burden at home, given school and child care facility closures and of course longstanding gender inequalities in unpaid work. Moreover, millions of women lost jobs and went through loss in income while becoming victims of violence, exploitation, abuse or harassment during times of crisis and quarantine.It is the same with natural calamities, as climate change intensifies, it is women who struggles the most. In particular, gender inequalities are further exaggerated by climate-related hazards, and they result in higher workloads for women, occupational hazards indoors and outdoors, psychological and emotional stress and higher mortality rate compared to men.Women in Bangladesh have reportedly faced dire health consequences with diminished economic prospects with rivers turning saltier.If we peer into war and conflict zones, Russian military invasion in Ukraine has taken a massive toll on Ukrainian women and girls while reports of sexual and physical violence, exploitation and abuse continue to increase.The point, however, if we include more women in our policy and decision making mechanisms - addressing challenges become easier and more effectual.In today's world, it is a proven fact that women in leadership were more likely than men to take allyship actions to ensure a safer and more equitable workplace. And needless to mention, women's entrepreneurship capability and contribution is indisputable in most countries including Bangladesh.With a woman prime minister leading Bangladesh from the front for over a decade, we have seen when women become leaders - they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Most importantly, female leaders bring structural and cultural differences to the table, which drive effective solutions.Nevertheless, now that our PM has made a clear call to UN authority and its member states for incorporating more women in decision-making leadership - the UN has a crucial role to play in this regard.