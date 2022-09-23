Breaking the cultural norm

I was scrolling on my social media and suddenly found a link to a news portal named "English Tribune" where they published a news entitled "Five marriages without dowry in Noakhali, everyone is excited". As a local citizen of Dhaka, I have not seen any collective marriage for a long time. Therefore, I opened the link and started to read the news. According to the report, I learned that the leader of Hezbut Tawheed, a non-political social reformist organization in Bangladesh, conducted this collective marriage ceremony.



I found some excellent practices of "Ideal culture", which nowadays is rare to see in the Muslim wedding culture. The Muslim wedding culture of Bangladesh is a paradox compared to its 'absolute values', however, this ceremony showed the 'absolute practice'. Therefore, this ceremony broke the cultural norm and the paradoxical practices in Muslim weddings by creating a paradox in the 'social culture' by practicing the real concept.



When there is no similarity between "ideal culture", "in terms of certain absolute values" and "social culture", which expresses certain meaning and values not only in art and learning but also in institutions and ordinary behaviour" (Williams, The Analysis of Culture) then we can consider it as a paradoxical practice.



There are three terms in "The Analysis of Culture". The 'ideal', in which culture is a state or process of human perfection, in terms of certain absolute or universal values. Then, second, the 'documentary', in which culture is the body of intellectuals and imaginative work, in which, in a detailed way, human thoughts and experiences are variously recorded. Finally, the 'social' where a particular way of life that expresses certain meaning and values not only in art and learning but also in institutions and ordinary behaviour" (ibid).



As the Muslim wedding culture in Bangladesh is a paradox compared to its 'absolute values', so I will compare the "ideal culture" with the "social culture" using the "documented" documents.



For the "documented" documents, we have to take the references from the Holy Quran and the hadith of the last Messenger of Allah. About marriages, the last Messenger of Allah says, "Allah considered marital relations as an apparatus of nearness and kinship and make it Fard (obligation) so that the whole humankind could be relatives and they live more unitedly with more harmony (Al hadith)."



If we consider this cause of marriage between the 'recorded culture" with the "lived culture" then it would be seen that most of the marriages are becoming a large way to express own 'financial ability' in the society.



Next, "there are three mandatory obligations of marriage. First, the bride and bridegroom both have to like each other." But in our society, there are still cases like these, where a family is arranging the marriage without thinking of the choices of bride or bridegroom rather than they choose the partners basis on "class conciseness" (Gramsci) as they have already filled their brain with 'hegemonic notions'.



Second, "there have to be at least two witnesses from both sides." Still, it exists in our "living culture". The final one is, "the bridegroom has to pay Mahr (bridal gifts or dowry) to the bride."



On this final point, the 'living culture' and the "ideal culture" is paradoxical from both the bride and bridegroom's sides. In our society parents of bridegroom ask for a price in marriages. Even if we consider the "real working class" then we will see the bride's family become ready to sell their properties to complete the marriage ceremony. This 'dowry system' is forbidden in Islam and Allah says to give dowry (Mahr) to the bride, not to take from her. However, the Mahr system has also become rampant.



Today it becomes a "selective tradition" (Williams, The Analysis of Culture) that there must be a great amount of Mahr (dowry) in marriage. Mahr is the right of a bride, and it is a way to show respect towards the bride from the bridegroom; therefore "the amount of money or possessions of the mahr is paid by the groom to the bride at the time of marriage for her exclusive use (Kecia Ali, Marriage in Classical Islamic Jurisprudence: A Survey of Doctrines)", and the Mahr does not have to be money, but it must have a monetary value.



However, today we can see the practice that parents and guardians decide the Mahr where it was the right of the bride as Allah says, "And give the women their bridal gifts graciously. But if they give up willingly to you anything of it, then take it in satisfaction and ease (An-Nisa 4)". Without fulfilling the amount of Mahr, It will not be considered a legal marriage according to the doctrine of Islam.



This paradox also creates problems as if for any reason they decide to be separated then according to the law of Bangladesh, the groom has to pay the whole dowry (Mahr) which becomes quite impossible for many of them, as they did not think about the amount before as their guardians fixed it. Here the paradox is very much clear as "ideal culture" and "social culture" did not match.



That marriage ceremony provided the taste of 'ideal' culture, where all five pairs of brides and bridegrooms sat on the marriage chair with their consent. No dowry was taken from the bride, rather the dowry (Mahr) had been given by the grooms on the occasion in front of everyone. Furthermore, they had to choose the amount of Mahr by counseling with the bride before the occasion according to their ability.



There is also another paradoxical practice in our society. Islam never allows to waste anything as Allah says "be not excessive. Indeed, He does not like those who commit excess (Al Anaam, 141)." However, most of the occasions are full of wastage of money and wealth, which is paradoxical according to the laws of Islam. This ceremony also remembered this trait and maintained it properly, according to the statements of guests on that occasion.



Therefore, this marriage ceremony can be considered as an excellent protest against the presently practiced paradoxes, which has become the cultural norm nowadays, and it has become 'a paradox into a paradox' by glorifying and highlighting the 'absolute values' of Muslim marriages.

The writer is a student, Jahangirnagar University













