Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Leaders or Managers: A principal’s dilemma

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Mohammed Zaber Hossain

In Bangladesh, the idea of principal leadership is still in its infancy. This is more evident in Bangladeshi schools and colleges where the position of a principal is seen as a management one. Principals are often thought of as managers or administrators rather than leaders. Even educationists in Bangladesh are yet to acknowledge principal leadership. The National Academy for Education and Management (NAEM) and Teachers' Training Colleges (TTC) in Bangladesh place a high premium on managementin their curricula for the training of principals.

Many academics contend that management and leadership are separate concepts. The two vary considerably from one another. While leading is having an impact on people and developing a vision for change, managing entails completing tasks and mastering routines. The oft-quoted phrase "Managers are people who do things right and leaders are individuals who do the right thing" makes this point extremely apparent. The distinction between those who grasp the context and those who submit to it best describes the difference between leadership and management.

Vision, which is founded on philosophy, values, and beliefs, inspires leadership and directs policy, daily operations, and innovation. It takes the form of strategic planning, which develops from introspection. Active engagement in teaching, healthy connections, excellent communication, and high expectations for rising professionalism are what set management apart.

The UK Department of Education in a booklet entitled Developing Management Skills, echoes this view, identifying management as about the tasks of the present including planning, organizing, coordinating and controlling, and leadership as concerned with vision and influencing the future. Leaders, therefore, tend to have a longer-range perspective, a vision of the future, a picture of what their organization will look like in, say, three or five years' time.

The core function of management is related to ensure order and consistency in an organization. On the other hand, leadership's role is to effect change. In other words, leadership inspires change and impacts others around it. Here, vision is crucial in defining the difference between management and leadership. It is true that these two ideas often overlap. In reality, a leader performs the duties of a manager in terms of planning, organizing, staffing, and regulating in addition to his primary responsibilities such as guiding, motivating, and inspiring others.

Learning about principal leadership is a significant step forward for education in a nation. Principals at Bangladeshi schools and colleges oscillate between management and leadership.As the head of the institution, they feel their position within the parameters of a leader. On the other hand, the attitudes and practices of the educational administration in Bangladesh make principals feel their position within the parameters of a manager. Even the Governing Body (GB), which is a local and direct higher authority, feels like it has shackled the principals.

However, management and leadership are two different and independent concepts. Principals are leaders because they work with a vision. They lead schools and colleges to the future. In Bangladesh, principals face a lot of challenges which are barriers of flourishing their leadership. It is time we acknowledged principal leadership and took up the educational challenges for leading in 21st century.

Following recommendations have been gleaned from the study: Principals should be required to complete leadership training prior to being chosen as a principal. This should also be taken into consideration, along with any other requirements outlined in the government policy. Government representatives serving in various capacities within the educational sector must to be aware of and appreciate principal leadership. The leadership responsibilities of the principals should be made clear to both the government and the populace. People from all walks of life, including government officials and citizens, should be taught a certain level of cultural understanding so that they recognize principals as leaders.
The writer is presently pursuing his post doctoral research in academic leadership at Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Malaysia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nations must do more to combat malnutrition
Harijans: The ‘others’ among us
Breaking the cultural norm
Comments of contemporaries
Leaders or Managers: A principal’s dilemma
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
Shut down illegal diagnostic centres
Myanmar’s regime cannot run an economy or a society


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft