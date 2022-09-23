Video
Khulna City vibrant with development projects

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The construction work of a road going on in Khulna City. photo: observer

The construction work of a road going on in Khulna City. photo: observer

KHULNA, Sept 22: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) is implementing huge infrastructure development projects aiming at making the city cleaner, green, modern as well as brightly habitable.
A project 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Khulna City'  is implemented at Tk 1,400 crore,  said KCC officials.
KCC is now implementing the construction works of 400 city roads, drain-widening, canal digging and modern garbage management system at a cost of Taka 393 crore in the city, the sources added.
Superintendent Engineer of KCC Moshiuzzaman said,  the construction and repairing works of 55 roads and 52 drains are now implementing; the remaining works within a short time.
At present, 65 to 70 per cent construction works of roads and 40 to 45 per cent of drains have been completed. The construction works have  been delayed amid Covid-19 and heavy rainfall occurred recently, he added.
But construction works of many roads have not begun as Khulna Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is setting up pipeline by digging KCC roads.
Besides, construction of footpaths are being implemented while digging of Mayur River, canals including Matiakhali and Khuderkhal will begin soon, he further said. The work order of this construction works has already been given.
KCC Mayor and Khulna City Unit Awami League President Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, the construction works of roads and drainage in the city are being implemented in full swing.
"I don't compromise with the quality of works. So, I am inspecting the road and drainage works everyday in different areas in the city. The construction works are likely to end by January 2023," he added.
He further said, they are going to construct two flyovers with the main thrust on overall development of the metropolis to solve traffic congestion.
Besides, various development works are being implemented under the project scheduled to be completed by June in 2025.
 The construction works of 400 roads and drains at a cost of around Tk 323 crore are being implemented in the city. The dredging of the Mayur River and some canals will begin soon.
The Khulna city will get a new look after successful implementation of the mega project, he maintained.
Khaleque  said, they have planned to conserve 31 natural water bodies under a project titled "Natural Water Bodies Conservation and Development in Khulna City" to retain its surface water resources for protecting the environment from further degradation.
"We have also adopted a project styled "Construction of City Centre" involving around Taka 350 crore," he added.  
The 15-storey City Centre will include modern cultural centre,  cineplex, over 300 shops, food court, and ICT facilities, he said again. The project is now lying for getting ECNEC approval.
KCC will also implement waste water treatment plant, faecal sludge treatment and recycling plant, modern park for citizen entertainment and 22 KCC intersections will be beautified.



« PreviousNext »

