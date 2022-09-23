Video
Three females ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondents

Three females including two SSC examinees have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Noakhali and Jamalpur, in two days.
ISHWARDI, PABNA: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sifa Khatun, 16, daughter of Hisab Ali, a resident of Bahraimari Village under Solimpur Union. He was an SSC examinee from Solimpur Riazuddin High School in the area this year.
Solimpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Majid Bablu said that the teenage girl got married in Dashuria area of the upazila during the corona period. Her husband works in Chattogram.
On Monday night, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house due to a feud with husband over mobile phone.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arbinda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the actual cause of her death would be known after receiving the autopsy report.
NOAKHALI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Hatiya Upazila of the district.
Deceased Hazera Khatun, 55, was the wife of Siraj Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Charking Union in the upazila.
Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain said Hazera drank poison in the house at around 11pm on Sunday while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, Hazera Khatun died at the hospital at around 4am on Monday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police have recovered the body on Monday noon.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.  
JAMALPUR: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Sarjina Akter, 15, daughter of Samser Ali, a resident of Simarpara area under Bakshiganj Municipality.
Police and local sources said Sarjina committed suicide by hanging herself at night as her exam was not good.
Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bakshiganj PS OC Tarikul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.


