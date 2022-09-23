Girl electrocuted in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Sept 22: A schoolgirl has been electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Smriti, 11, daughter of Abul Hossain, a resident of Battajor Jinnahbazar area in the upazila. She was a fourth grader of a local primary school.

Smriti came in contact with a live electric wire while she was working on the roof of their house in the evening, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Smriti and rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.











