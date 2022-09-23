Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Girl electrocuted in Jamalpur

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Sept 22: A schoolgirl has been electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Smriti, 11, daughter of Abul Hossain, a resident of Battajor Jinnahbazar area in the upazila. She was a fourth grader of a local primary school.
Smriti came in contact with a live electric wire while she was working on the roof of their house in the evening, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Smriti and rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna City vibrant with development projects
Three females ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Girl electrocuted in Jamalpur
17pc students do not return to schools after corona in Rajshahi
Three more held in Kurigram over SSC question leak
One dies of dengue at RMCH
3 killed in road mishaps in Sirajganj, Kurigram
Five minor children drown in three districts


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft