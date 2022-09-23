

17pc students do not return to schools after corona in Rajshahi

During the long closer of educational institutions amid the pandemic, their education learning was adversely affected.

Upazila Primary Education Directorate and Secondary Education Office sources said, in January this year, the total number of students in the upazila was 42,042, including 15,975 ones in 48 secondary schools,16,544 in 89 primary schools and 6500 in madrasas.

Among them, 7 per cent primary and 9.6 per cent secondary students did not return to schools after corona. Besides, eight out of 25 kindergartens are lying closed.

Nasir Uddin William, general secretary of Upazila Secondary Teachers' Associationm, and head teacher of Gaon Para High School, said, due to corona, teaching remained suspended for a long time; 8-10 per cent students did not return to classes after the school opening.

Amid the long gap, he added, students of most low-income families are engaged in various activities. Most school girls have been married.

Abul Kalam Azad, head teacher of Baneswar Islamia High School, said now the students are earning income; their families are not keen to send their children to schools. "We have inspected houses of all absent students. One or two of them have returned to school."

Upazila Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Officer Laila Akhter Jahan said, according to the data of last January, all students, except a few ones, have been admitted; the exact information about absent students will be known by January next.

Every institution has been asked to inquire about absent students, he added. Also it was asked for taking effective steps to get them back to classes, he maintained.













