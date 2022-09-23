Video
Home Countryside

Three more held in Kurigram over SSC question leak

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Sept 22: Police have arrested three more people in connection with the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination question paper leakage in the district.
The arrested are: Hamidul Islam, an assistant teacher of Physics, Sohel Al Mamun, assistant teacher of Bangla, at Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School, and Sujon, a peon of the school.
According to police sources, Hamidul and Sohel were arrested on Wednesday morning while Sujon was held at night for their involvement in the SSC examination question paper leak.
With them, six persons have, so far, been arrested till Wednesday night.
Earlier, three school teachers including a headmaster were arrested in connection with the        incident.
Copies of English 1st paper and 2nd paper of the ongoing SSC examinations went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday and Tuesday.


