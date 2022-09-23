One dies of dengue at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Sept 22: A dengue patient has died in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul, 22. He used to work at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

The ICU Unit Chief Assistant of the RMCH Professor Dr Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal said Rakibul was admitted to the hospital on September 17 with high fever. After that, when his physical condition deteriorated, he was sent to the ICU at around 2pm the next day.

According to the hospital sources, 19 people are currently being treated for dengue in the hospital till 12pm on Wednesday. On Monday, the number was seven.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Yazdani said that dengue patients are being treated in different medicine wards of the hospital.














