Friday, 23 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in Sirajganj, Kurigram

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor child have been killed and another was injured in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Kurigram, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a minor boy were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Malek, 22, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Betkandi Village under Ullapara Upazila, and Yamin, 8, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Vodrokol Village of the same upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said Abdul Malek, his sick friend Hossain Ali and Hossain Ali's son Yamin were going to Sirajganj Hospital riding by a CNG for treatment. At that time, a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG, leaving them seriously injured.
Locals rescued them, but Abdul Malek and Yamin succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist has been killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Abu Yunus, 49, son of late Shaher Ali, a resident of Takimari Village under Bhitarbandi Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Abu Yunus and his nephew Hafizur were returning home from Kanibari Maniarhat area under Hasnabad Union in the upazila at around 8pm riding by a motorcycle.
On the way, a night coach from Bhurungamari hit the motorcycle in Chandipur Fakirer Takeya area on the Kurigram-Bhurungamari road, which left Abu Yunus dead on the spot and Hafizur critically injured. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.
However, the bus driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.
Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


