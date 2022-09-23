Five minor children drown in three districts

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Nilphamari and Kurigram, in two days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A two-and-a-half-an-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Nafiza, daughter of Khalil Khan, a resident of Ward No. 3 Char Hosnabad Village under No. 6 Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nafiza fell down in a pond next to her house in the evening while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Rahul Bin Halim declared the child dead.

On the other hand, a one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatima, daughter of Mamun Hawlader of Ward No. 9 Dakshin Adampur Village under No. 5 Bahrampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Fatima along with her mother went to visit in her maternal aunt's house in Ward No. 5 Uttar Adampur Village. She fell in a pond there at around 5:15pm while her relatives were unaware of it.

Later on, the relatives of the deceased rescued her from the pond and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sadia Khayer declared the girl dead.

NILPHAMARI: Two cousin brothers drowned in a canal in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sajid Hossain, 3, son of Saddam Hossain, and Tuhim Islam, 3, son of Abul Hossain, residents of Sonakhuli Village under Botlagachhi Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.

It was learnt that Sajid and Tuhin drowned in a pond next to their house in the morning while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, locals recovered their bodies from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Siam, 2, son of Mamun Sarker of Maldanga area under Nageshwari Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Siam along with some other children was playing beside a pond nearby the house at around 8am.

At one stage of playing, he fell down in the pond.

Later on, the family members rescued him from there and rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.











