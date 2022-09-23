Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Lumpy skin disease spreads alarmingly at Fulbari

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a lumpy skin disease inflicted ox. The photo was taken from the house of Mostafa in Ghogarkuti area of Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 22: Lumpy skin disease (LSD) has spread alarmingly in Fulbari Upazila of the district, infecting numerous cows.
According to local sources, so far hundreds of cows have been infected in six unions of the upazila. One/two cows are infected in every house. No death was reported.
The treatment of this disease is very expensive. That is why all cow owners can't afford adequate treatment. Most of them are passing days in tension.
A visit found LSD carrying cows in different areas including Baraitari of Nawdanga Union and Ghogarkuthi of Borvita Union.
Three cows of Saidul Haq of Baraitari Village, two ones of Amzad Hossain, one each of Ashraf Ali and Rezaul Haq, and two cows of Golam Mostafa of Ghogarkathi Village, and one each of Azad Ali and Shafiqul Islam and Ali Hossain have been infected.
After being infected, scabs develop in the centre of the nodules after which the scabs fall off, leaving large holes with infection. Also swelling of limbs, brisket and genitals may occur. Infected cows become physically weak.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, cow owners said, their infected cows were undergone primary treatment through rural veterinary physicians; but they did not cure; later on, cows were treated by  government physicians; now they are curing gradually;
so far each cow has been treated at a cost of about Tk 5,000.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Fulbari, about 75,000 cows are being farmed in registered farms and by marginal dairy farmers in the upazila.
The infection rate is higher in marginal farms. LSD is a contagious disease, and it is spreading rapidly.
Upazila DoLS Officer (Additional Charge) Dr. Atikuzzaman said, LSD has no vaccine; it is possible to prevent spreading of the disease through proper care and cleaning.
"No reason to be worried. We're working at the field level. Right advice is given through upazila DoLS to owners of infected cows," he added.


