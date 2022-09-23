Video
UN chief wants 'action' to address climate loss, damage payments

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22: The United Nations chief said Wednesday it was time for "meaningful action" on the issue of compensation for damage wrought by the climate crisis, especially in developing countries.
Ahead of the forthcoming COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi -- the latter appearing by video link -- co-hosted a meeting of world leaders for "frank exchanges" on climate action.
"My messages were stark," Guterres told reporters at the UN General Assembly following the meeting.
"On the climate emergency: The 1.5-degrees limit is on life support -- and it is fading fast," he said, referring to the Paris accord goal of limiting long-term warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
"You have all seen the appalling images from (flooding in) Pakistan. This is happening at just 1.2 degrees of global warming, and we are headed for over three degrees."
He called on governments to tackle "four burning issues" between now and COP27: greater ambition to keep the 1.5C possible; meeting financial commitments to the developing world; increasing support for adaptation measures, and the issue of "loss and damage."    -AFP








