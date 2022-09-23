Iran curbs internet access as protest death toll rises

TEHRAN, Sept 22: Iran blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp and imposed drastic restrictions on internet access Thursday as the official death toll from six nights of protests rose to nine. "In accordance with a decision by officials, it has no longer been possible to access Instagram in Iran since yesterday (Wednesday) evening and access to WhatsApp is also disrupted," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The two apps were the most widely used in Iran after the blocking of other platforms in recent years, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok. -AFP

