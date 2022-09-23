Kasait Rengeruk becomes latest Kenyan athlete hit with doping ban

PARIS, SEPT 22: Kenyan athlete Lilian Kasait Rengeruk was on Wednesday given a 10-month doping ban by the sport's Athletics Integrity Unit for using a prohibited hormone therapy drug.

The 25-year-old, 12th in the 5,000 metres final at last year's Tokyo Olympics, becomes the eighth Kenyan athlete to be found guilty of doping since July.

The former world Under-18 3,000m champion tested positive for letrozole.

Her results were scratched from the record books from January 20, the day she provided her positive sample.

The former All-African Games and national champion's suspension runs from April 2022 to February 2023 because she admitted her guilt.

"Taking into consideration how promptly the athlete admitted the anti-doping rule violations upon notification, the parties agree that the period of ineligibility shall be backdated," the AIU said in a statement.

Given the spate of positive tests Athletics Kenya has taken action with a series of measures to combat the issue.

"Athletics Kenya has reinvigorated the intelligence and investigation unit with an aim of dismantling the cartels and taking the war on doping to a new level," AK said in July. -AFP