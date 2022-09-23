Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with stomach pain

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return against Daria Saville of Australia during their women's singles match on day two of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return against Daria Saville of Australia during their women's singles match on day two of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 20, 2022. photo: AFP

TOKYO, SEPT 22: Naomi Osaka's woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of her home Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.
The 24-year-old Japanese was set to play Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round later in the day but withdrew saying her "body won't let" her compete.
"It's an honour to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan," Osaka said in a statement released by organisers.
"This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me."
"Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year," she added.
Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, was looking to end a poor run of form in Tokyo, where she is the defending champion from the last time the tournament was played in 2019.
She has plummeted to 48 in the women's world rankings after a wretched run that saw her crash out in the first round of her previous three tournaments.
Osaka's first-round match in Tokyo against Australia's Daria Saville lasted just seven minutes before her opponent collapsed with an injured knee.
Saville retired from the match and was later found to have torn her anterior cruciate ligament.
Osaka admitted on Monday that she had gone through "more down than up" this year.
"This year has been not the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself," she said, adding that she was "happy to be healthy".
"Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now."
Osaka has been outside the top 10 all year and endured first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens.
She withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles' injury, after originally considering skipping the tournament because ranking points would not be awarded.
Osaka has previously talked about struggles with her mental health.
Her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open was just the latest blow for the tournament, which saw several big names knocked out in the early rounds.
Top seed Paula Badosa of Spain and number two Caroline Garcia of France were eliminated in their opening matches, along with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Number six seed Karolina Pliskova lost 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia's Petra Martic in the second round on Thursday to become the latest casualty.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kasait Rengeruk becomes latest Kenyan athlete hit with doping ban
Ghana's new recruits get Brazil test ahead of WC
Undermanned Germany wary of 'unpleasant' Hungary
La Liga demands positive broadcasting of matches
Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with stomach pain
Scotland beat Ukraine to boost Nations League push
Strauss unveils English cricket reform plan
Bangladesh beat Cambodia by 1-0


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft