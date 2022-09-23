Video
Strauss unveils English cricket reform plan

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

LONDON, SEPT 22: Andrew Strauss has insisted "the status quo is not an option" as he called on county chiefs to back his reform plan for English cricket which includes cutting the number of first-class Championship matches.
Former England captain Strauss has spent the last six months overseeing a high performance review for the England and Wales Cricket Board, launched following the men's Test team's humiliating 2021/22 Ashes series loss in Australia.
His panel have come up with 17 recommendations, 15 of which already have the required backing.
But two of the most significant changes needed the support of at least 12 of the 18 first-class counties.
Strauss is adamant a reduction from 14 Championship matches per team to 10 is needed.
His panel are also urging the adoption of a six-team top division sitting above two secondary conferences, who would play off for one annual promotion, to replace the current two-division model.
Many county supporters have questioned how clubs are supposed to remain viable with a reduction in Championship fixtures.
Concerns are particularly acute at non-Test match venues without one of the eight specially created sides for the ECB's fledgling 100 balls per side Hundred competition.    -AFP


