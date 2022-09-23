FIFA Int'l Friendly Bangladesh National Men's Football team beat Cambodian national team by 1-0 goal in their first match of the two-match FIFA International Friendly at Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Thursday.

Midfielder Rakib Hossain scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh in the 23rd minute of the first half.

With the day's feat, Bangladesh team maintained their unAbeaten record against Cambodia playing five matches. In previous four matches, Bangladesh won on three occasions and the remaining matches ended in draw.

Bangladesh team will fly for Nepal to play Himalayan nation Nepal in the 2nd FIFA International Friendly on September 27 in Kathmandu.

It was the first victory for the Spanish Head Coach of Bangladesh national football team Javier Fernandes Cabrera, under whom Bangladesh national side failed to win any match.

In the day's match, Bangladesh national men's team played the match under huge pressure following the victory of the National Women's team in Kathmandu. Bangladesh women's clinched the first ever SAFF Women's crown with all win record.

In their last meeting, Bangladesh beat Cambodia by 1-0 goal in 2019.

Bangladesh team first eleven: Anisur Rahman, Rahmat Mia, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Tariq Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh, Jamal Bhuyan, Biplo Ahmed, Matin Miah, Rakib Hossain, Atiqur Rahman Fahad and Sumon Reza. -UNB











