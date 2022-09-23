School Chess tournament begins today

Sheikh Russel School Chess tournament begins from today (Friday) at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city, said a press release.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin is expected to open the meet as the chief guest, organised by Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad and in cooperation with Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF). More than three hundred students of different schools are participating in this competition which will held in four groups.

The groups are: KG to 5th students, KG to 5th students, 6th to 10th students and 6th to 10th students group. Each group will be played in a seven-round Swiss-league format. -BSS











