Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh-UAE Friendship series 2022

Shohan named captain, three players to replace Shakib

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team leaving for the UAE to join a five-day camp including a two-match T20i series against hosts. photo: FACEBOOK

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team leaving for the UAE to join a five-day camp including a two-match T20i series against hosts. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national cricket team left home on Thursday (Sept 22) for the UAE to join a five-day camp including a two-match T20i series against hosts. The BCB announced a 17-man squad for the series before the departure.
Presumably, Bangladesh T20 vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the Tigers during two-match series as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is going to keep him away from the UAE tour as he is currently playing for Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Sohan earlier led Bangladesh in two T20i matches against Zimbabwe this year, in which the Tigers came out victorious once against as many defeats.
The BCB kept all the members of the World Cup squad but Shakib adding three of four reserve players including uncapped Rishad Hossain. The leggy was with the national team for the Asia Cup in UAE as a net bowler. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam are the two further inclusions.
Soumya played 66 T20i matches, returned to the squad after one year while left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was dropped out of Asia Cup squad for poor performances against Zimbabwe.
The two matches are slated for September 25 and 27 respectively and Bangladesh are set to return home on September 28. The Tigers then will leave for New Zealand, to play the T20i tri-series between October 7 and October 14. Pakistan are the 3rd team in the series alongside hosts and Bangladesh. After the series all three teams will fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kasait Rengeruk becomes latest Kenyan athlete hit with doping ban
Ghana's new recruits get Brazil test ahead of WC
Undermanned Germany wary of 'unpleasant' Hungary
La Liga demands positive broadcasting of matches
Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with stomach pain
Scotland beat Ukraine to boost Nations League push
Strauss unveils English cricket reform plan
Bangladesh beat Cambodia by 1-0


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft