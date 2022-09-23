Shohan named captain, three players to replace Shakib



Players of Bangladesh national cricket team leaving for the UAE to join a five-day camp including a two-match T20i series against hosts. photo: FACEBOOK

Presumably, Bangladesh T20 vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the Tigers during two-match series as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is going to keep him away from the UAE tour as he is currently playing for Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sohan earlier led Bangladesh in two T20i matches against Zimbabwe this year, in which the Tigers came out victorious once against as many defeats.

The BCB kept all the members of the World Cup squad but Shakib adding three of four reserve players including uncapped Rishad Hossain. The leggy was with the national team for the Asia Cup in UAE as a net bowler. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam are the two further inclusions.

Soumya played 66 T20i matches, returned to the squad after one year while left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was dropped out of Asia Cup squad for poor performances against Zimbabwe.

The two matches are slated for September 25 and 27 respectively and Bangladesh are set to return home on September 28. The Tigers then will leave for New Zealand, to play the T20i tri-series between October 7 and October 14. Pakistan are the 3rd team in the series alongside hosts and Bangladesh. After the series all three teams will fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.



Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain.













Bangladesh national cricket team left home on Thursday (Sept 22) for the UAE to join a five-day camp including a two-match T20i series against hosts. The BCB announced a 17-man squad for the series before the departure.Presumably, Bangladesh T20 vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the Tigers during two-match series as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is going to keep him away from the UAE tour as he is currently playing for Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Sohan earlier led Bangladesh in two T20i matches against Zimbabwe this year, in which the Tigers came out victorious once against as many defeats.The BCB kept all the members of the World Cup squad but Shakib adding three of four reserve players including uncapped Rishad Hossain. The leggy was with the national team for the Asia Cup in UAE as a net bowler. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam are the two further inclusions.Soumya played 66 T20i matches, returned to the squad after one year while left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was dropped out of Asia Cup squad for poor performances against Zimbabwe.The two matches are slated for September 25 and 27 respectively and Bangladesh are set to return home on September 28. The Tigers then will leave for New Zealand, to play the T20i tri-series between October 7 and October 14. Pakistan are the 3rd team in the series alongside hosts and Bangladesh. After the series all three teams will fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain.