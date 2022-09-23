Video
Women\'s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Tigresses get Thailand in semies to confirm WC spot

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Sports Reporter

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022
Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team.

Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team.

Bangladesh, the defending champions and the strongest title claimants of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, will take on Thailand today in the 2nd semifinal of the event.
Ireland and Zimbabwe will engage in the other semifinal as well. The winners of both the semies will qualify to the forthcoming WT20 World Cup next year in South Africa.
The match between the Tigresses and the Thai girls will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs, Scotland by six wickets and blew the USA by 55 runs in the group stage matches to confirm the semies as unbeaten group champions. Thai girls on the contrary, beat Papua New Guinea by 12 and the UAE by seven wickets to confirm play offs as group-B runner-ups as they conceded a six-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe.
The consistent performance of skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun with the bat and Salma Khatun's domination with the ball didn't let the Tigresses to feel the absence of two big names like Jahanara Alam and Fargana Haque Pinkey. Jahanara ruled out of the event sustaining niggle on bowling hand while the most dependable Bangladesh batter Pinkey missed the event as she tested positive for Covid-19.
Beside Jyoti, Shamima and Murshida, Sharmin Akter Supta, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Soheli Akther and Lata Mondal are the key performers in the Tigresses' den.









