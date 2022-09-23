Tigresses get Thailand in semies to confirm WC spot



Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team.

Ireland and Zimbabwe will engage in the other semifinal as well. The winners of both the semies will qualify to the forthcoming WT20 World Cup next year in South Africa.

The match between the Tigresses and the Thai girls will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs, Scotland by six wickets and blew the USA by 55 runs in the group stage matches to confirm the semies as unbeaten group champions. Thai girls on the contrary, beat Papua New Guinea by 12 and the UAE by seven wickets to confirm play offs as group-B runner-ups as they conceded a six-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe.

The consistent performance of skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun with the bat and Salma Khatun's domination with the ball didn't let the Tigresses to feel the absence of two big names like Jahanara Alam and Fargana Haque Pinkey. Jahanara ruled out of the event sustaining niggle on bowling hand while the most dependable Bangladesh batter Pinkey missed the event as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Beside Jyoti, Shamima and Murshida, Sharmin Akter Supta, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Soheli Akther and Lata Mondal are the key performers in the Tigresses' den.















