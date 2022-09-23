Video
Home Back Page

Mayor of Khulna completes 4 yrs

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 22: The Mayor of Khulna Talukder Abdul Khaleque said that he fulfilled his key electoral promises.
 "I have fulfilled many of the pledges. On completion of the ongoing development projects within one year, Khulna city will be clean, green and a modern habitable city" he said this in an interview with the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The city would be freed from water logging. It would  have smooth traffic system, modern re-cycling of garbage and it will be free from pollution, he said.
"KCC is now implementing construction of 400 city roads, drain-widening, canal digging and modern garbage management system at a cost of Tk 393 crore," he said, adding that uplift works worth about Tk 1,400 crore project titled, ''Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Khulna City'  will be completed step by step.
Dredging of eight kilometres of the Mayur River, Matiakhali, Khuderkhal and other canals will begin soon, he said.  Khaleque said that 31 natural water bodies would be conserved under the project "Natural Water Bodies Conservation and Development in Khulna City" to retain its surface water resources for protecting the environment from degradation. A 15 storied City Centre will be build at a cost of Tk 350 crore, he said.
It will have cultural centre, Cineplex, 300 shops, a food court and an ICT centre, he said. The project awaits ECNEC approval, he added.
Khaleque was elected Mayor of Khulna in 2018.



